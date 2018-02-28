FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 6:54 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Mexican central bank sees 2018 growth between 2.0-3.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy will grow between 2 and 3 percent in 2018, the central bank said in a quarterly report on Wednesday, leaving its forecast unchanged from the last report.

The Banco de Mexico’s inflation report said a delay in the ongoing renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, or an unfavorable outcome to the talks, are risks to growth, along with volatility in financial markets around Mexico’s July 1 election. (Reporting by Sheky Espejo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

