Mexico cenbank governor wants trade conditions maintained, not protectionism

ACAPULCO, March 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank governor said on Friday that conditions for competitiveness and trade openings should be maintained, adding that protectionist measures would be a source of risk for the economy.

Banco de Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, speaking at the Mexican banking association’s annual convention in the seaside resort of Acapulco, also said cybersecurity is a challenge not only for Mexico, but for countries worldwide. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)