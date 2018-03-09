FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 4:07 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Mexico cenbank governor wants trade conditions maintained, not protectionism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACAPULCO, March 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank governor said on Friday that conditions for competitiveness and trade openings should be maintained, adding that protectionist measures would be a source of risk for the economy.

Banco de Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, speaking at the Mexican banking association’s annual convention in the seaside resort of Acapulco, also said cybersecurity is a challenge not only for Mexico, but for countries worldwide. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)

