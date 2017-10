MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank held borrowing costs steady on Thursday and said that a string of interest rate hikes was already slowing the pace of inflation but added that it will be vigilant for any impacts from recent earthquakes.

The board of Banco de Mexico unanimously decided to leave unchanged its benchmark rate at 7.00 percent as expected by all 21 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)