January 30, 2018 / 2:26 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Mexico economy grew 1.0 pct q/q in 4th qtr -preliminary estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy grew by around 1.0 percent in seasonally-adjusted terms during the fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period, according to a preliminary estimate published by the national statistics agency on Tuesday.

The result was higher than a Reuters poll that projected a 0.6 percent expansion. The economy bounced back after shrinking in the third quarter due to the impact of storms and two devastating earthquakes.

Compared to the same quarter a year earlier, the economy grew by 1.8 percent in unadjusted terms, the agency said. In unadjusted terms, the economy grew 2.1 percent in 2017 compared to the prior year, the agency said. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle and Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

