UPDATE 1-Mexico's jobless rate is flat at 3.4 pct in October

(Adds details on INEGI report, context on inflation) MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.4 percent in October, the national statistics agency INEGI said on Tuesday. The unemployment rate ticked up slightly from 3.3 percent in September, but dipped from 3.5 percent during the same period last year. The headline unadjusted rate was 3.5 percent in October. Last week, Mexico’s outgoing central bank chief, Agustin Carstens, said that while labor market conditions have tightened, there were no signs of major pressure on salaries in a way that could affect the outlook for inflation. Carstens also described the Mexico government's decision to raise the minimum wage to 88.36 pesos ($4.74) per day as a prudent move that would not disrupt efforts to curb inflation. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Bernadette Baum)