July 2, 2018 / 5:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mexican leftist vows fiscal discipline, seeks friendly U.S. ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will maintain fiscal discipline and seek friendly relations with the United States, while vowing not to confiscate property, after a landslide presidential election victory on Sunday.

Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses supporters after polls closed in the presidential election, in Mexico City, Mexico July 1, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The 64-year-old, who will become the first leftist leader in decades in Latin America’s second largest economy, promised in a speech to respect civil liberties and said there will be “no dictatorship” under his government.

However, he reiterated a campaign promise to revise energy contracts issued to companies by the current administration for signs of corruption, warning that anomalies would be adressed by Congress and taken to national and international tribunals.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
