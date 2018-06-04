Mexican leftist widens double-digit lead for presidency: poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador extended his double-digit opionion poll lead over his closest rival ahead of Mexico’s July 1 presidential election, a voter survey showed on Monday.

Leftist front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) gestures to supporters after his campaign rally in Mexico City, Mexico June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Lopez Obrador claimed 50 percent of voter support, up from 46 percent in a May survey by the same pollster, in a poll published in newspaper El Financiero. Right-left coalition leader Ricardo Anaya followed in second place, dropping slightly from 26 to 24 percent of voter support.

The ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI)’s Jose Antonio Meade remained third.