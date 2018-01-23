Mexico peso cuts losses after Trump says NAFTA talks going well

MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso pared sharp losses on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) were going well.

The peso, which had shed as much as 1 percent earlier in the session on concerns over potential U.S. protectionism, traded nearly flat after Trump’s comments.

A sixth round of talks to overhaul the NAFTA deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada kicked off in Montreal on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sheky Espejo)