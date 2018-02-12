FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 2:45 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BUZZ-Mexico's Banco Ahorro Famsa buys Bankaool debt portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - ** Banco Ahorro Famsa, part of Mexico’s Grupo Famsa, finalized the acquisition of Bankaool’s debt portfolio on Feb. 9, 2018, Grupo Famsa said in a statement.

** Following the transaction, Grupo Famsa increased its level of bank deposits and time deposits by about 183.4 million pesos ($9.8 million) and increased its customer network by 31,458 active accounts.

** The Bankaool portfolio includes the assignment of rights and obligations entered into bank savings and investment services, as well as cash deposits associated with debit cards. (Reporting by Sheky Espejo and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

