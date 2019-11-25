World News
French man abducted in Mexico

PARIS (Reuters) - A French man has been abducted in Mexico, the French foreign ministry said on Monday, confirming media reports.

According to Mexican media reports, the Frenchman was abducted on Sunday with a Mexican while on a trip to the Nevado national park in Toluca.

The French ministry gave no further details about the man, but added it was working with local authorities to find him.

A dozen years of gang-fuelled violence have claimed well over 200,000 lives in Mexico while murders hit record levels last year.

