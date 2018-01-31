Factbox: Companies who bid or won in Mexico's deep water oil sale

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An auction on Wednesday of 29 deepwater oil and gas blocks in Mexico potentially containing billions of barrels of hydrocarbons is a major opportunity for President Enrique Pena Nieto to capitalize on its opening of the energy sector.

Here are details of the fields on offer, the companies who bid for or won them, along with areas that did not receive bids.

* Block 1 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 768 square miles (1,988 sq km). It contains an estimated 171 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders.

* Block 2 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 829 square miles (2,146 sq km). It contains an estimated 76 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Shell, Pemex consortium

Losing bidders: China Offshore

BHP

* Block 3 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 796 square miles (2,062 sq km). It contains an estimated 115 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Shell, Qatar Petroleum consortium

* Block 4 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 734 square miles (1,900 sq km). It contains an estimated 40 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Shell, Qatar Petroleum consortium

* Block 5 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 1,055 square miles (2,733 sq km). It contains an estimated 252 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Pemex

* Block 6 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 730 square miles (1,891 sq km). It contains an estimated 171 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS:

Winning bidder: Shell, Qatar Petroleum

* Block 7 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 760 square miles (1,968 sq km). It contains an estimated 17 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders

* Block 8 is located in the Perdido Fold Belt and covers some 796 square miles (2,062 sq km). It contains an estimated 13 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in prospective resources.

RESULTS: No bidders

Data from Mexico’s National Hydrocarbons Commission