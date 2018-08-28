Exclusive: Mexico's new government may halt oil auctions indefinitely - document

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s incoming government is considering indefinitely suspending auctions for oil and gas projects as well as giving state-owned Pemex the authority to pick its own joint-venture partners rather than holding competitive tenders, according to policy guidelines seen by Reuters.

A digital LED price sign of state-owned company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) shows their gasoline prices at a gas station in Monterrey, Mexico, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The document, drafted by energy advisers to leftist President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, also recommends forging closer ties with leading oil producer cartel OPEC while withdrawing from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which represents the interest of oil-consuming countries.