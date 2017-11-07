UPDATE 2-Tender to pick Mexico's new oil, gas marketer receives no bids

(Adds agency tweeting it would launch another tender)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A tender to select an oil and gas marketer for the Mexican government’s share of output under new exploration and production contracts received no bids by a Monday deadline, the country’s oil regulator said.

As a result, the auction was declared void, the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) said in a statement. It did not provide further details.

The commission said later tweeted that it would launch a new tender process for the potentially lucrative marketing rights “in the coming days.”

Prior to a 2013 constitutional reform that ended the decades-long energy monopoly enjoyed by state-run oil company Petróleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex, all of Mexico’s crude exports were marketed by the company’s commercial arm, P.M.I. Comercio Internacional. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera, editing by G Crosse and Richard Chang)