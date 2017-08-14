FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INTERVIEW-Mexico's Pemex in talks with producers for crude swap -refining chief
#Oil report
August 14, 2017 / 4:26 PM / in 2 months

INTERVIEW-Mexico's Pemex in talks with producers for crude swap -refining chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run firm Pemex has started talks with oil producers to swap a portion of its output of heavy Maya crude for lighter grades that better fit some of its refineries, the chief of industrial transformation, Carlos Murrieta, told Reuters.

A diverse crude diet would allow Pemex to reach the goal of producing 60-70 percent of distillates versus 50 percent in recent years, just as the country is liberalizing fuel prices at gas stations amid as part of an energy reform. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Lisa Von Ahn)

