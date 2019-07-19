Mexico arrests former Pemex security head with allegations of fuel theft

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican attorney general’s office said on Thursday it had arrested a retired general who was responsible for security at the state oil company Pemex during the previous administration for allegations of fuel theft.

The office said in a statement that it had apprehended “Socrates H,” whom a government source said is Brigadier General Socrates Herrera. Herrera could not immediately be reached for comment.

Herrera was under the command of General Eduardo León, who led a strategic security unit for Pemex and has also been accused of fuel theft. Leon could not immediately be reached for comment.

Herrera was arrested in the southwestern state of Guerrero and transferred to the Almoloya prison in the central state of Mexico, which surrounds the capital. The attorney general’s office did not specify when the arrest took place.

The office has also targeted former Pemex Chief Executive Officer Emilio Lozoya in a graft case involving Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

Earlier this month, the office said a judge issued arrest warrants for Lozoya, three of his family members and one other person.