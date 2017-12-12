Mexico Pemex's union re-elects leader until 2024

MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The union of Mexican state oil company Pemex on Monday re-elected its leader, Carlos Romero Deschamps, until December 2024, the country’s labor secretary said on Monday.

Romero Deschamps, who is also a senator for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), became leader of the union in 1993, according to local news reports.

Mexico’s Labor Secretary Alfonso Navarrete on Monday tweeted his congratulations to Romero Deschamps on his re-election. Pemex did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Christine Murray and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)