FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico Pemex's union re-elects leader until 2024
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 12, 2017 / 2:56 AM / a day ago

Mexico Pemex's union re-elects leader until 2024

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The union of Mexican state oil company Pemex on Monday re-elected its leader, Carlos Romero Deschamps, until December 2024, the country’s labor secretary said on Monday.

Romero Deschamps, who is also a senator for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), became leader of the union in 1993, according to local news reports.

Mexico’s Labor Secretary Alfonso Navarrete on Monday tweeted his congratulations to Romero Deschamps on his re-election. Pemex did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Christine Murray and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.