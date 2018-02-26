FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Oil report
February 26, 2018 / 4:10 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Mexico's Pemex posts nearly $18 bln 4th-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex made a 352.3 billion ($17.9 bln) peso loss in the fourth quarter of 2017, the company reported on Monday, blaming a volatile exchange rate and higher financing costs for its performance.

Revenue at the company officially known as Petroleos Mexicanos during the October-December period was 402.5 billion pesos ($20.5 bln), according to a filing to the Mexican stock exchange.

($1 = 19.6595 pesos on Dec. 29)

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.