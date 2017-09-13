FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Mexico sets Oct Maya price for international buyers
#Regulatory News
September 13, 2017

TABLE-Mexico sets Oct Maya price for international buyers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its October term pricing
formulas for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas,
Europe and Asia, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
for Pemex's international buyers:
    
       
   DESTINATION       SEPT CONSTANT     OCT CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
                                             -
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              -1.20             -2.15
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +2.75             +1.30
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +3.50             +3.50
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Maya crude              -5.00             -5.55
 Isthmus crude           -2.05             -2.05
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -4.20             -5.20
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.60             -1.45
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -1.50             -1.50
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude              -8.50             -8.50
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -2.75             -2.20
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

