MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank said on Wednesday it will hold three auctions on Oct. 26 for a total of $1 billion worth of peso hedging instruments due to expire in the coming months.

The auctions comprise a 32-day instrument worth $400 million expiring on Nov. 27, a 61-day instrument worth $300 million expiring on Dec. 26, and a 90-day instrument worth $300 million expiring on Jan. 24, 2018, the central bank said. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)