Mexico central bank governor says peso is undervalued

MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mexican central bank chief Agustin Carstens told a local radio station on Friday that the peso “is undervalued in general terms” and that it seemed reasonable for the currency to be trading at between 17 to 18 pesos per dollar.

The peso has been hurt by concerns that talks to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a lynchpin of Mexico’s economy, could fail.

It was trading at 18.6170 per dollar Friday morning.