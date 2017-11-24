FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank governor says peso is undervalued
November 24, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mexican central bank chief Agustin Carstens told a local radio station on Friday that the peso “is undervalued in general terms” and that it seemed reasonable for the currency to be trading at between 17 to 18 pesos per dollar.

The peso has been hurt by concerns that talks to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a lynchpin of Mexico’s economy, could fail.

It was trading at 18.6170 per dollar Friday morning.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
