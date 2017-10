MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso currency weakened on Thursday to its lowest level in three months against the U.S. dollar, hurt by uncertainty over talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The peso was down 0.5 percent at 18.355 per greenback in late morning trading. Also weighing, solid U.S. economic data broadly lifted the dollar as investors bet the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)