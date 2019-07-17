Mexico finance minister says Pemex plan first step in dialogue with ratings agencies

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Deputy Finance Minister Arturo Herrera gestures during the 14th Mexican Financial Summit in Mexico City, Mexico April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s newly appointed finance minister, Arturo Herrera, said on Tuesday that a business plan presented by state oil firm Pemex earlier in the day was the first step in a permanent dialogue with ratings agencies.

“The business plan is the first step in a dialogue with the ratings agencies ... We’re going to have a permanent conversation,” Herrera told journalists after lawmakers voted to approve his designation as finance minister.

“What we have to do now is, yes, be concerned about the credit rating but above all concern ourselves with increasing Pemex’s production,” said Herrera.