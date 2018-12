Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes part in an indigenous ceremony during the AMLO Fest at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico December 1, 2018. Picture taken December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim on Saturday said the inaugural address of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador would inspire “certainty and an invitation to work and invest.”

Asked on the sidelines of the inaugural event in the lower house of Congress whether there were confidence and conditions to invest in Mexico, Slim said: “There’s no doubt.”