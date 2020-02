Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will send congress a judicial reform proposal crafted by the Supreme Court.

Speaking during his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said he will send the proposal to congress on Wednesday morning.