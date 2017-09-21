FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican Navy says adult, not child trapped in school after quake
September 21, 2017 / 7:33 PM / a month ago

Mexican Navy says adult, not child trapped in school after quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY Sept 21 (Reuters) - All the pupils of a Mexican school that partially collapsed in an earthquake this week have been accounted for, either alive or dead, a Navy official said on Thursday, saying the search at the school was now focused on an adult survivor.

Angel Enrique Sarmiento, undersecretary for the Navy, said 19 children and 6 adults had died in the school collapse. He said 11 children were rescued from the building. Mexico’s Navy is leading search and rescue efforts at the site.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Grant McCool

