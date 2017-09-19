At least 60 killed by quake in Mexico, toll rises in capital

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - At least 60 people were killed when a powerful earthquake struck central Mexico on Tuesday, officials said.

The highest death toll was in Morelos state, just south of Mexico City, where 42 deaths were reported. In the capital itself, mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said at least four people were killed.

In the neighboring state of Mexico, at least 8 people were killed, according to governor Alfredo Del Mazo. Six deaths were reported by civil protection authorities in Puebla state, to the south.