FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico to get payout from World Bank catastrophe bond in mid-Nov
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 11, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico to get payout from World Bank catastrophe bond in mid-Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds World Bank comment)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Mexico will receive a $150 million payout from a catastrophe bond in mid-November after the devastating Sept. 7 earthquake, the World bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said in a statement that the quake met parameters for magnitude, location and depth, confirming an announcement by Mexico’s finance ministry late Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Oct. 4 that the government expected to receive the funds and that it was looking at placing a new issue.

The World Bank noted that Mexico’s national fund for disaster management would receive the payout.

Mexico was hit by two devastating quakes last month. A Sept. 19 tremor hit Mexico City hard after the more powerful Sept. 7 earthquake struck the country’s south.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Christine Murray and Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.