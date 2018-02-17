Mexico's Pemex says no immediate reports of quake damage at its plants

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The installations of Mexican national oil firm Pemex appear not to have sustained any damage after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico on Friday, the company’s chief executive said.

“For now, everything is fine at Pemex installations,” Carlos Trevino wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

The company’s biggest refinery in the city of Salina Cruz, located along the coast of southern Oaxaca state, was unaffected by the quake, Trevino added. The epicenter of the quake was some 240 miles (386 km) west of the refinery. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler)