FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least 149 killed by earthquake in Mexico -civil protection agency
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
September 20, 2017 / 2:30 AM / a month ago

At least 149 killed by earthquake in Mexico -civil protection agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - At least 149 people were killed by a powerful earthquake that struck central Mexico on Tuesday, the nation’s civil protection agency said.

The highest death toll was in the state of Morelos, just south of Mexico City, where 55 deaths were reported, Luis Felipe Puente, who leads the agency, wrote in a post on Twitter. In Mexico City, at least 49 people were left dead, Puente said.

In the state of Puebla, south of Mexico City, 32 people were killed by the quake, and 10 were left dead in the state of Mexico, which surrounds the capital. Three people also died in the state of Guerrero, on the Pacific coast.

Reporting by Julia Love

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.