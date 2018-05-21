FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 2:40 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Moderate quake shakes Mexico, no reports of damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A moderate earthquake struck southwestern Mexico on Sunday night, triggering a seismic alarm in Mexico City and sending concerned residents out into the streets.

The quake registered 5.6 magnitude, according to a preliminary reading by Mexico’s seismological service, while the U.S. Geological Service later measured it at 5.2 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of damage, according to Mexico’s civil protection agency.

Mexico has suffered a series of more powerful earthquakes in recent months, including two in September that together killed hundreds of people and brought buildings crashing down.

Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Dave Graham

