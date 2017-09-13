FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Sigma expects to raise up to $1 bln in IPO - prospectus
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 13, 2017 / 2:34 PM / a month ago

Mexico's Sigma expects to raise up to $1 bln in IPO - prospectus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Sigma Alimentos, a unit of conglomerate Alfa, said on Wednesday it aims to raise up to 18.53 billion pesos ($1.04 billion) in its IPO later this month, pricing its shares at between 23 and 29 pesos.

Sigma has said it aims to place up to 15 percent of its equity, and in its latest prospectus said it expected to register its shares on the exchange on Sept. 28, a week later than the company had previously indicated.

The food company, which mainly sells cold meat and dairy products, said the listing would depend on market conditions.

A Sigma public offering has been in the works since at least 2013.

$1 = 17.7900 Mexican pesos Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.