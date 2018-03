MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - GMexico Transportes , the rail unit of Mexican miner and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico, will be added to the country’s benchmark S&P/BMV IPC stock index starting on March 20, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday.

Personal care product maker Genomma Labb will be removed from index on the same date, the S&P DJI said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael O’Boyle)