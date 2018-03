MEXICO CITY, March 8 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks rose and the peso currency hit an over one-week high on Thursday after the Associated Press reported that Mexico and Canada would be excluded from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The benchmark S&P/BMV IPC stock index was up 1.17 percent while the peso gained more than 0.4 percent to trade at 18.6295 per dollar, its strongest since Feb. 26, before U.S. President Donald Trump announced his tariff plan. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)