Mexico's Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul             

MEXICO CITY, March 5 (Reuters) - Televisa, Mexico’s largest broadcaster, has hired a new executive to lead content production as part of an ongoing effort to overhaul its programs and series, the company said on Monday.

Patricio Wills, a TV veteran who has worked with Spanish-language broadcasters Telemundo and Univision, will serve as president of Televisa Studios, the company said in a statement.

Televisa, the world’s largest producer of Spanish-language TV programming, launched a revamp of its content production last year.

Previously, Wills worked with Televisa to produce the crime drama “The Pilot”, one of the broadcaster’s most successful programs last year. He will report to Isaac Lee, chief content officer for Televisa and Univision.

Like many broadcasters, Televisa has been grappling with the rise of online streaming services, and suffered a steep drop in advertising revenue last year.

In January, longtime chief executive Emilio Azcarraga was succeeded by Alfonso de Angoitia and Bernardo Gomez, who are serving as co-chief executives.

Last month, the broadcaster announced that it will begin producing original content to be distributed on Amazon.com Inc’s on-demand video streaming service. (Reporting by Julia Love Editing by Susan Thomas)