U.S. law firm says investigating Televisa bribe claim
November 15, 2017 / 5:37 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. law firm says investigating Televisa bribe claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman said on Wednesday it is investigating claims made in court a day earlier that Mexico’s Grupo Televisa paid bribes to secure television rights for soccer matches.

The law firm, which urged Televisa investors to assist its investigation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It said in a statement its investigation “concerns whether Grupo Televisa and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.”

Televisa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

