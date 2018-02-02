FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 11:02 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Mexico says relationship with Trump closer than with previous government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray told a news conference on Friday that Mexico’s relationship with the United States is tighter with Donald Trump’s government than previous administrations.

“I think in many ways the relationship today is more fluid, it’s closer than it was with previous administrations, which might be surprising to some people but that’s a fact of life,” said Mexico’s top diplomat.

Videgaray spoke alongside U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in Mexico City.

Freeland said that uncertainty around renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement was not good for business, but that it was important to get it right.

As Videgaray, a former finance minister and longtime aide of President Enrique Pena Nieto, put a good face on U.S.-Mexico relations, he also acknowledged some tensions.

“We do have some differences, as every other country does, but we’ve been working very closely,” said Videgaray. “We’re looking to the future.”

Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Gabriel StargardterEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
