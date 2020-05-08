Mexico to request information from U.S. about historic arms trafficking sting

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that his government will send a diplomatic note to the United States requesting information about a historic gun-running sting run by the U.S. government known as “Fast and Furious.”

Speaking at a regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said the United States should apologize if there was “undue” and “illegal” cooperation in the bungled gun-running investigation of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that embarrassed the administration of former President Barack Obama and strained relations with Mexico.