January 16, 2018 / 6:24 PM

Mexico's foreign minister to meet White House, OAS officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray will travel on Tuesday to Washington D.C. to meet with White House officials to discuss bilateral issues, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Videgaray’s trip comes as U.S., Canadian and Mexican officials are scheduled to meet in Montreal from Jan. 23 to 28 for next round of talks to update the NAFTA trade deal.

The foreign minister will also meet with Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary General Luis Almagro to discuss the situation in Venezuela, among other topics, the ministry said.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
