February 9, 2018 / 6:02 AM / in 2 days

Mexican authorities capture Los Zetas drug cartel faction leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities have captured Los Zetas drug cartel member and faction leader Jose Maria Guizar, also known as “Z43”, two security sources said on Thursday.

The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $5 million for information that would lead to his capture. On its website it describes Guizar as the commander of his own faction of the violent Los Zetas in the south of Mexico.

“Guizar is responsible for the importation of thousands of kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine to the United States on a yearly basis,” the website says.

Guizar, an American citizen, has been charged in drug trafficking indictments in Texas and Viriginia.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Nick Macfie

