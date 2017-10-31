FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twelve killed in Mexico violence between suspected fuel thieves
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
Exclusive
North Korea
U.S. pursues direct diplomacy despite Trump rejection
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 31, 2017 / 5:32 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Twelve killed in Mexico violence between suspected fuel thieves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Twelve people were killed in shootings in the central Mexican state of Puebla in violence linked to warring gangs of fuel thieves, the state attorney general’s office said on Tuesday, adding to a mounting death toll from the lucrative trade.

Illegal fuel taps and gasoline thefts cost Mexico hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

Fighting between the fuel thieves, known as huachicoleros, has this year helped push violence in Mexico to its highest levels since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office at the end of 2012.

Authorities found the bodies of four men and a woman in the state capital, also named Puebla, after they were attacked by unidentified gunmen, state prosecutors said in a statement.

The bodies of two men were also found in the municipality of Amozoc de Mota just east of the capital, prosecutors said.

In addition, five others were killed in a shootout between suspected fuel thieves in Tlaltenango on the northwestern fringe of the city of Puebla, state prosecutors said.

All twelve deaths are believed to be the product of disputes between gangs of fuel thieves, and all occurred on Monday, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office said.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.