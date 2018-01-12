FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. says suspected rights abuses after deadly gunfight 'troubling'
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
WORLD
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
SPORTS
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 12, 2018 / 4:22 AM / in 2 days

U.N. says suspected rights abuses after deadly gunfight 'troubling'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Thursday it was deeply concerned that Mexican security forces may have violated human rights in responding to a gun battle near the seaside resort of Acapulco in which 11 people were killed.

The Mexican office of the U.N. High Commission for Human Rights said it obtained documentation of torture, fabricated evidence, poor detention conditions and searches conducted without warrants after the shootout on Sunday.

“The U.N. has strong convictions about the existence of human rights violations committed by security forces during the operation, which are profoundly troubling,” the office said in a statement.

Officers arrested at least 30 people after the shootout south of Acapulco in the state of Guerrero, in which residents clashed with a self-appointed community police force.

Jan Jarab, representative for the U.N. rights commission in Mexico, called for the investigation of all deaths, including those that occurred during police proceedings.

He also described the aggression against journalist Bernardino Hernandez, who had to be hospitalized, as “particularly grave.”

The United Nations did not specify whether the police or army may have committed abuses, but reports at the time said local police were involved in the operation.

Mexico’s security forces, particularly its military, have been embroiled in multiple human rights scandals in recent decades, including extrajudicial killings of gang members and the 2014 disappearance of 43 students near a military base in Guerrero.

For years, Guerrero has experienced a wave of crimes and disappearances linked to the bloody battles waged by drug gangs for control of the territory.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.