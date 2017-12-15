Mitsubishi Heavy likely to lose order for regional jets - Kyodo

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd’s aircraft unit was likely to lose an order for its repeatedly delayed commercial jet, CEO Shunichi Miyanaga said in an interview, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

The order for 20 of the aircraft with an option for 20 more from Eastern Air Lines was “likely to be lost”, Miyanaga said, according to the Kyodo report.

A Mitsubishi Heavy spokesman confirmed the comment was made, adding that the order had not been cancelled at this time. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)