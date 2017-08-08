Michael Kors profit falls 15 pct

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 15 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the U.S. fashion accessories maker sold fewer items to department stores.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $125.5 million, or 80 cents per share in the first quarter ended July 1, from $147.1 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue for Michael Kors, which said last month it would buy upscale shoemaker Jimmy Choo, dipped 3.6 percent to $952.4 million.

The company, however, raised its annual revenue forecast. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)