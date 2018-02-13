FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 13, 2018 / 4:22 PM / a day ago

Michaels pays $1.5 mln to U.S. Justice Dept in vase settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Michaels Companies Inc. has agreed to pay $1.5 million in a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department, the bureau announced on Tuesday, after allegations that the craft supply retailer did not report information in a timely manner to the Consumer Product Safety Commission about a large glass vase that injured customers.

Michaels did not admit that it violated the law in settling the case, the department said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.