Toddler shoots two children at Michigan home

(Reuters) - A toddler shot and wounded two 3-year-old children with a handgun at a Michigan home where a woman was babysitting several youngsters, police and local media said on Thursday.

The shooting on Wednesday in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn occurred after the toddler got access to a handgun, Dearborn police said in a statement.

One of the children was shot in the shoulder and was expected to make a full recovery. The other child was in serious but stable condition, the police statement said, without providing other details.

Police have interviewed the woman who was babysitting several children, the Dearborn Free Press reported. Specially trained officials interviewed some of the toddlers who witnessed the shooting.

Investigators will meet with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office to discuss whether charges should be filed, police said in the statement.

A representative for Dearborn police did not immediately return calls seeking additional comment.