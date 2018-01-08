FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Micro Focus International sinks after results, outlook disappoints
Sections
Featured
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Technology
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Sports
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
Editor's picks
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 8, 2018 / 9:30 AM / a day ago

Micro Focus International sinks after results, outlook disappoints

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Micro Focus International, the British firm that bought Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) software assets in a $8.8 billion deal, said its revenue would fall 2-4 percent in the 12 months to October, after a disappointing sales performance in the acquired business in recent months.

A sign stands outside the offices of Micro Focus after they and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co announced that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will spin off and merge its non-core software assets with Britain's Micro Focus International in a deal worth $8.8 billion, in Newbury, Britain, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Shares in the FTSE 100 company fell more than 10 percent on Monday after its results for the six months to end-October, including a two-month contribution from HPE, missed some analyst expectations.

The company, which focuses on licensing legacy software used by major corporations, reported a 81 percent rise in revenue at constant currency to $1.23 billion and a 68 percent rise in adjusted earnings to $530 million.

Analysts at Numis said on a pro-forma basis the results were about 1-2 percent behind their expectations, but a materially lower tax rate than it had expected would boost earnings per share and free cash flow.

“Overall the operating performance is modestly disappointing but more than offset by tax, and the building blocks are clearly in place for delivery of the long-term strategy,” the broker said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.