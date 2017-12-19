Chipmaker Micron's quarterly revenue surges 71 pct

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc reported a 71.4 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the chipmaker reaped the benefits of a chip boom fueled by demand from personal computer, server and smartphone makers.

Net income attributable to the chipmaker rose to $2.68 billion, or $2.19 per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 30, from $180 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales rose to $6.80 billion from $3.97 billion. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)