FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Micron revenue beats estimates on memory chip boom
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 19, 2017 / 11:28 PM / Updated a day ago

Micron revenue beats estimates on memory chip boom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc’s (MU.O) quarterly revenue beat analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, as the chipmaker benefited from a chip boom fuelled by demand from personal computer, server and smartphone makers.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The company’s shares, which have nearly doubled this year, were up about 4 percent at $45.30 in after-hours trading.

Micron’s results have been buoyed by a so-called memory chip “super-cycle” of higher prices due to rising demand for storage from servers and smartphones.

Net income attributable to the chipmaker rose to $2.68 billion, or $2.19 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $180 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Net sales rose 71.4 percent to $6.80 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $6.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Excluding items, the company earned $2.45 per share.

    Boise, Idaho-based Micron said it expected adjusted revenue of $6.80 billion to $7.20 billion and an adjusted profit of $2.51 per share to $2.65 per share for the current quarter.

    Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $6.19 billion and an adjusted profit of $2.03 per share.

    Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.