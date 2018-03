March 1 (Reuters) - Microchip Technology said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Microsemi Corp, the largest U.S. commercial supplier of military and aerospace semiconductor equipment, for about $8.35 billion.

Microchip’s offer of $68.78 per share in cash for Microsemi represents an about 7 percent premium to its closing price on Thursday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)