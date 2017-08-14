FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 hours ago
U.S. judge says LinkedIn cannot block startup from public profile data
August 14, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 12 hours ago

U.S. judge says LinkedIn cannot block startup from public profile data

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday ruled that Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn unit cannot prevent a startup from accessing public profile data, in a test of how much control a social media site can wield over information its users have deemed to be public.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco granted a preliminary injunction request brought by hiQ Labs, and ordered LinkedIn to remove within 24 hours any technology preventing hiQ from accessing public profiles. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Tom Brown)

